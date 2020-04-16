TIMG Sets the Bar High with Automated Accounts Payable

TIMG continue their industry leading innovation in the field of information management with their renowned automated accounts payable solutions. Improving accuracy, reducing labour costs, and ensuring payroll standards compliance with thorough and meticulous audit trails, TIMG’s automated accounts payroll solutions leave their clients well equipped to tackle the payroll demands of 21st century business.

The painstaking detail and efficiency of TIMG’s automated accounts payroll solutions make them the ideal information management service for businesses that endure delays in their invoice processing, rely on imposing sums of manual data entry, or who struggle to maintain visibility for their employees’ invoice statuses.

TIMG’s automated accounts payable solutions offer a wide array of convenient features. TIMG’s innovative PaperLite software allows businesses to quickly apply technology to their existing payroll processes, reducing automation and transition costs while providing quality management and scalability throughout. Automated document handling and retrieval eliminate handling errors and increases the productivity of your payroll team. PaperLite’s workflow enables businesses’ workflow to fulfil their potential through payroll efficiency and consistency.

TIMG works with businesses from the beginning to the end of their payroll journey, developing an initiation plan, providing analysis of the business’s unique requirements, developing a detailed payroll design and system development, end-to-end systems testing, implementation, activation, and system review.

TIMG boasts over 30 years of experience in the information management industry and are valued by satisfied clients throughout New Zealand, serviced by a staff of over 250 IM specialists across 10 branches nationwide. Don’t let inefficient payroll services or human error impact your business’s bottom line. Contact the accounts payable experts at TIMG today!

For more information regarding TIMG’s automated accounts payable solutions, click here: https://timg.co.nz/product/automated-accounts-payable/