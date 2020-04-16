Fluid Recruitment Already Set in Place Well-being Schemes for Employees Before COVID-19 Crisis

Taking into account the government’s response through their www.covid19.govt.nz website, making wage support packages available, Fluid Recruitment had already put in place a scheme giving their full commitment to employee well-being, ensuring their staff members are well supported.

Basically, they asked the question, “Is our well-being scheme functional, current and enough for our people”? Based on self-review, feedback and some research and development on businesses they admired: the short answer was, no. So for their team at Fluid Recruitment, they made 2020 a commitment to a year of self-care.

Utilising the insights gained they designed and implemented an exciting range of staff benefits and commitment from their organisation to supporting their people to be their best personally and professionally.

They put in place an annual investment for each staff member to access services such as professional development and life coaching, fitness services and personal training, relaxation and mindfulness and counselling services. A conscious investment to the overall well-being of their people based on individual needs and requirements.

COVID-19 has presented us with a unique situation that continues to change very rapidly, where we all recognise that it raises a number of questions and concerns for people, especially in the employment space. Business Government NZ say they want to assure you that responding to the queries they are receiving is one of their highest priorities. However, there will be a delay in their response times as they work through each query. They will continue to update the website with additional guidance and answers to frequently asked questions.

There is also guidance to help businesses, including employers and the self-employed, understand their eligibility for the wage and leave support packages which is under development. So they say, “In the meantime, make sure you take your time when determining your eligibility and making your application. Taking your time now to get it right will ensure you receive all the support you’re entitled to”.

And Fluid Recruitment say, “We are very proud to support their teams based in Dunedin, Sydney and also soon to be Central Otago, and for more information on human resources jobs near me, sales and marketing recruitment agencies and mechanical engineering jobs in New Zealand please go to https://www.fluidrecruitment.co.nz .