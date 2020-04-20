Anthem Homes Have Some Tips on Autumn Maintenance of Your Home

Anthem Homes say that good maintenance to prepare your house for the coming winter will save you money in the long run, and with winter just around the corner, it’s a great time to get those home improvement projects completed and ensure your home is winter-ready. So, to help keep your home maintenance-free throughout winter, they recommend you start with cleaning or possibly replacing your gutters, and consider installing gutter guards to make the job a lot easier.

Next up, you should inspect your roof, or hire a licensed professional to examine your roof for wear and tear. If you have a lot of damage, it may be time to replace the entire roof, or at least part of it. Also, check the flashing around skylights, pipes and chimneys, as if you have any leaks or gaps, heavy rain will find its way in.

No matter what type of heating system you use, autumn is a good time to have it checked and cleaned ready for use in winter. An efficient heating system and a well-insulated home can help reduce your heating bills. Also, regularly servicing your heat pump not only improves its efficiency, it ensures the filter does its job of removing bacteria and odours from the air in your home. Wood burning fires’ chimneys should be cleaned to prevent fire hazards, keeping in mind this is a stipulation for your insurance.

Finally, once a year you should be checking to make sure all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide devices are working. Since you're already testing everything else out, you might as well add this on.

Anthem Homes, is a Hamilton business which has valued building homes by creating a partnership between themselves and their clients, and align the collective effort and skills to improve the quality of life, for their clients, their staff and wider community, so for more information on designer homes Hamilton, house and land packages, home design and build and house plans please go to https://anthemhomes.co.nz .