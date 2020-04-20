Roof Auckland Answer the Question 'What is Edge Protection?

As Roof Auckland explains it, roof edge protection​ is fall protection equipment most commonly used during the construction of commercial buildings or residential housing. It often consists of a ​toe board​, a main ​guard rail​ and an intermediate rail. Roof Auckland can provide a comprehensive report about your roof, explaining exactly what work is required or recommended, and outline the potential process and investment involved in an edge protection service.

Edge protection helps prevent people, tools, and materials from falling around the perimeters of a work area, around openings and where brittle material cannot safely support the weight of a person, and comes in different forms. These include a proprietary system i.e. a system bought ‘off the shelf’, guard railing and/or physical barriers constructed from materials or components that form a guardrail and/or physical barrier, and scaffolding in the form of a temporary edge protection system for working at height.

Where the hazard of working at height cannot be eliminated, edge protection should be used to isolate workers from a fall. This means the roofing company provides edge protection on all the exposed edges of a roof, including the perimeter of buildings, skylights or other fragile roof materials, and any openings in the roof. This also applies to openings and edges of floor areas.

As part of your project planning you should consider when you will need edge protection, how it will be installed, and how to manage risks to safety during installation. Sourcing and erecting edge protection may take time, and the configuration will depend on a number of factors, such as how many workers will be in the work area at any one time, and the pitch of the roof.

