DE Healthcare Selling a Wide Range of Products Needed During the COVID-19 Emergency

DE Healthcare would like their customers to know that due to the huge influx of orders connected to the COVID-19 crisis, delivery times will be longer than usual. They have also instituted a Fair Share Policy as follows: Maximum five boxes of gloves. Also, their stocks of masks and wipes are currently unavailable. Free Delivery for all orders over $100.

The medical world is also echoing the same predictions, with many products manufactured in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Regarding personal protective equipment— gloves, masks, respirator protective devices, or other medical equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or the spread of infection or illness—there have been reports of increased market demand and supply challenges for some of these products.

DE Healthcare sell a wide range and variation of products, including dental products, tattoo products (Tattoo Shield and Tattoo Lotion/Moisturizer) and all the general infection control products that you could possibly need: Masks, Nitrile, Latex and Black Gloves, Wipes, Pouches. DE is your go to place for affordable infection prevention products.

DE Healthcare are a New Zealand based healthcare distributor dedicated to providing New Zealand’s Dental, Medical and Veterinary customers with the essential products they use on an everyday basis. They do this by sourcing quality products from a range of top global manufacturers and then supplying these to customers nationwide from their Auckland based distribution centre.

For more information on dental instruments NZ, patient bibs dental, disposable surgical masks and dental disposable products please go to https://dehealthcare.co.nz .