Ask Bartercard Have Three Tips to Help Reach Your Customers Through Social Media

Using social media is a proven method to market your business online, and when used well, these B2B social network platforms can boost your business by increasing your brand’s visibility. There is no better way of gaining customers’ trust and building relationships than using social platforms, and perhaps, no more so than now!



Ask Bartercard provide three essentials that will help you tap into your online market and leverage your business through social media, starting with choosing the best platforms to suit your brand. There’s one basic rule for positioning your business through social media. You don’t have to be on every platform! Find out where your ideal customers hang out and reach out to them there.



Here are some of the ideal business uses for each of the major social media platforms, starting with Facebook, which is very cost effective, targeted and strategised marketing, where you can personally interact with customers. With Twitter you can start conversations and increase engagement. Instagram is for the younger market, where you can build a loyal following, engagement and brand identity. Finally, LinkedIn provides B2B and professional social networking, where you can launch and promote new products and build and strengthen business relationships.



Secondly, social media is the perfect t place to meet, connect, engage and collaborate all in the comfort of your office chair, and social influencers provide the fast-track way to leverage your brand, and thirdly, you need to create quality content to engage your following.



The most common cry of businesses when it comes to social media is ‘what do I post?’ Once you’ve told everyone what you do, what’s left to say? The important thing to remember is it’s not about constantly ‘selling’ to your clients (or potential clients) rather, it’s about building relationships. Speak in the language of your business and in the language of your customer. Post topical, relevant content and make sure you comment, share, repost and respond openly and frequently.



