Proquip NZ Providing Essential Services During COVID-19

Following consultation with Government Authorities, Proquip NZ would like to confirm that, as a business providing essential services, they will continue to trade in a restricted manner through the COVID19 Stage 4 lockdown.

In accordance with government guidelines they will be observing the following:

Doors will be locked with strictly no visitors permitted to enter the premises.

Only approved couriers/transport companies will be able to collect goods.

Team Members have been briefed on MOH guidelines and their safety at work is of paramount importance.

Proquip NZ look forward to supporting your business through these trying times and say, “We trust you and your families stay safe and well. Kind regards, The Proquip Team”.

One of the products they will be supplying during this time is the Blue Evolution S+ Steam Cleaner, one of the most effective tools against Coronavirus, sanitising touchpoints and killing collected bacteria with ultraviolet technology. The Blue Evolution S+ is the world’s most advanced steam and vacuum cleaner with 8 bar of steam pressure. Non tracking large castor wheels and compact dimensions make the Blue Evolution S+ steam cleaner the ideal machine to sanitise commercial surfaces and work environments with agility and convenience.

The S+ ensures effective sanitation with its constant 8 bar pressure and is supplied with a very comprehensive kit of accessories to enable cleaning of many different surfaces.

The integrated ultraviolet lamp in the machine presents a strong germicidal action by eliminating germs and bacteria. The vacuum exhaust is therefore expelling clean air with no airborne bacteria.

For more information on commercial cleaning equipment suppliers, wet and dry vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners please go to https://www.proquipnz.co.nz .