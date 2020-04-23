Dave Clark Design Releases Guide to Graphic Annual Reports

As a premiere graphic design and branding agency, the team at Dave Clark Design has had years of experience communicating a message through the power of design. Recently, the company released the guidelines they use when crafting and optimising annual reports for their clients. The guide places emphasis on using graphic design principles to draw focus to important areas of the report.

Some examples of Dave Clark’s clients for annual reports include some of the biggest, most recognisable names in New Zealand. They include ANZ, Auckland Transport, the National Arts Council, Air New Zealand, Mercury Energy, and Vector (alongside others). In other words, the design agency has been creating annual reports for companies in which clarity, engagement, and innovation are all key factors for success.

Dave Clark Design’s three principles for an effectively designed annual report centre around those three factors. First, they discuss how a clean, sophisticated layout can make a report more accessible than the dense wall of text many end up being. Secondly, the agency draws focus to discovering the creative idea behind the report and letting that drive its design. This touches on the principles of brand design. Finally, the brand’s value must be respected and protected. Therefore, anyone designing an annual report must take the visual language into account when telling the yearly story of the company.

In their guide, the agency places an emphasis on the importance of a progressing narrative. While the annual report remains a legal document in the first instance, a new story can be told each time when the right emotional and pragmatic balance is reached. In fact, according to the agency, well-told narratives can humanise an organisation. When it comes to the design element, eye-catching headings and bold typography are essential to punctuate important points in the narrative. These techniques draw focus to key figures, creating a beginning, a middle, and an end.

If you would like to read the report released by Dave Clark Design agency, simply follow the link below for more.

https://www.daveclarkdesign.com/en-nz/updates/annual-reports