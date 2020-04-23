Another Inviting Radius Care Facility at Waipuna Auckland

Centrally located overlooking Mt Wellington and the beautiful Lake Waipuna, Radius Waipuna integrates rest home, hospital, palliative and respite care, while also offering a social and stimulating home with a range of activities and events, and caring qualified staff. Waipuna has recently installed a central courtyard playground area to help keep visiting children entertained.

The newly refurbished wings offer a warm atmosphere with plenty of natural lighting and spacious living areas where friends and family can come together. There is a dedicated activities co-ordinator at Radius Waipuna who creates a new activity roster every week so residents can continue to enjoy their passions and interests, while keeping busy and stimulated living in residential care.

Radius Care is a specialist health and aged care provider for elderly and disabled New Zealanders. They are a New Zealand owned and operated company that is committed to providing quality rest home and private hospital care for people who require help in their daily lives. All their health care assistants and nursing staff are highly qualified and committed to providing the very best in nursing care.

Regular in-house training and on-going skills development ensures their staff are up with modern health care practices, and you can be sure that they take aged care in New Zealand very seriously and meet the highest standards of care to ensure all their residents are well looked after at all times.

To find out more about the people behind Radius, or have a look at their testimonials to see what their residents and families have to say about their rest homes and aged care services.

Radius Care is a New Zealand owned and operated company, established in 2003 to meet New Zealand's growing demand for an aged care and associated health care services. Since then, Radius has become one of the leading specialist health care providers in New Zealand, with more than 20 locations nationwide.