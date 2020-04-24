Bear Hunt on NZ Topo Map

While we can't get out into the wilderness, we can still explore. Some light entertainment based on the popular lockdown Bear Hunt...

Some naughty teddy bears and their friends have snuck off into the wilds, can you help find them? You'll be in to win some great prizes if you do!

https://www.topomap.co.nz/BearHunt

The prizes up for grabs:

1 × $250 Bivouac Outdoor Shopping Spree (online voucher)

2 × Osprey Packs (Arcane Tote Pack & Arcane Large Day Pack)

2 × Sea to Summit Camp Kitchen Sets (X-Set 32 & Alpha Set 2.2)

3 × Wilderness Magazine Subscriptions (website-only)

1 × $50 Cactus Outdoor Voucher

2 × Cactus Socks

Thanks to our generous sponsors:

Bivouac Outdoor - https://www.bivouac.co.nz

Wilderness Magazine - https://www.wildernessmag.co.nz

Cactus Outdoor - https://www.cactusoutdoor.co.nz

The bear hunt will run until we get below alert level 3. So what are you waiting for? Get searching for those bears!

Need clues to where the bears are hiding? Check out https://twitter.com/nztopomap regularly to get the jump!