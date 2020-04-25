Drainage TV Answer the Question "Why is Smoke Testing Necessary"?

As Drainage TV explain it, the wastewater network is designed to collect wastewater from homes and business, not rainwater or groundwater. When rain or groundwater enters the wastewater network, it has the potential to overwhelm the capacity of the network (especially in heavy rain events). This results in overflows of diluted wastewater into our streams, rivers and harbours. This can have a harmful effect on our environment.

Smoke testing is an accurate and effective way of locating and identifying the presences of defects, leaks or improper connections in underground or in-wall pipes, sewer and stormwater systems. Drainage TV use smoke testing, a non-toxic, artificially created smoke that mixed with air will penetrate throughout waste and drain pipes under slight pressure to detect cracks, leaks or breaks in closed pipe systems. Any sign of smoke escaping can indicate possible gas or water leakage. Smoke tests are effective, regardless of surface characteristics, soil make-up and depth of sewer lines.

This method is helpful in detecting points of groundwater or surface water intrusion into the sewer, and the smoke is a non-toxic, non-staining, and odourless gas that is harmless to living things, food, an material goods. It creates no fire hazard. The process is very efficient and cost-effective, and is a fast procedure compared to other methods.

This process is used to find leaks, and see if there are defect plumes of smoke coming out. Smoke testing helps in discovering lost manholes, broken or open clean outs, and abandoned service lines, and when using smoke testing, it is helpful to partially block off the section of the sewer to be tested.

Drainage TV’s smoke testing service can identify inflow sources, cross connections and defects in sewer and stormwater pipelines. A non-toxic smoke is forced into the pipelines, which then escapes via cracks, connections and vent pipes which enables them to identify defects within the drainage system, so for more information on CCTV stormwater inspections, smoke testing and root cutting please go to www.drainagetv.co.nz .