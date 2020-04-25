Good Electrical's Clients Speak Very Highly of Their Service

In today’s very competitive market, when businesses can spend so much time and money on advertising and marketing, it can be quite useful to look at the testimonials page on a company website and read the recommendations of their very happy customers, usually an accurate pointer to the success, or otherwise of a business, and Good Electrical’s testimonials page is no exception. Testimonials such as these can be an extremely valuable marketing tool and a great advertisement for a product of service, as the following letters can testify.

Moyra says, “We have used Marty and his team for a variety of work from small to larger jobs. We have a renovation business and require electrical services for kitchens, bathrooms and many areas of our clients homes. On every occasion Good Electrical have looked after us and our clients with prompt and expert service giving accurate advice and suggestions where needed. They are a friendly, hardworking team and I highly recommend their services”.

Gail says, “We have used Good Electrical in our own home and in our capacity as building contractors. In this capacity we build high end, architecturally designed homes with some of New Zealand’s leading architects. As such our clients require an excellent level of service and finish, discretion and reliability. Good Electrical remain our first choice for all of these reasons. In addition Marty has always gone the extra mile for us and our clients, including those outside of the Auckland area”.

Suzanne says, “Martin and the team at Good Electrical are always our first choice for any electrical work in our home. Fantastic work ethic, thorough and exacting workmanship, and great knowledgeable and friendly people. Marty came up with so many fantastic lighting ideas for our major home renovation, and made us realise the importance of good lighting in a home. Rochelle even built our wonderful David Trubridge koura lightshade for our stairway”!

Neil says, “We have used Good electrical for a number of years. They provide high quality, thoroughly professional and timely service for excellent prices. They've worked for my whole family in various jobs big and small and at all times have been outstanding, even giving really helpful and valuable advice. Can't recommend highly enough”.

