Bookabin NZ Explain the Advantages to Booking a Skip Bin During COVID-19

Skip bin deliverers, Bookabin explain the advantages of booking a skip during this coronavirus emergency, starting with the fact that they are a very low risk public transaction. Secondly, the skip drivers don’t need to touch anybody and also that the 1.5M social distancing can be adhered to, so waste can be collected during these exceptional times.

In light of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, Bookabin have an update on their current response. As they say, “Safety is always our first priority, and we are carefully following the guidance and instruction from the relevant government departments, and making changes to our operations to ensure the safety of our people, our customers and the community”.

Along with providing support for any team members who may need to self-isolate in the future, Bookabin have increased their focus on good hygiene practices, and they

continue to review and update their pandemic plan, as well as business continuity plans for their individual sites and branches across every region. This will enable them to respond promptly to the situation as it changes either across New Zealand or within each region.

This process will continue for the foreseeable future, so Bookabin are ready to act as long as the situation remains uncertain for them, for their customers and for the community. They say they understand this is a difficult time for us all, as we assess the impact of COVID-19 and make necessary adjustments, and they will keep you informed of any changes to their operations that will impact their ability to service their customers across New Zealand through their website.

Don’t forget, there are advantages to booking a skip to get your waste removed during these times, so for more information on rubbish removal, waste type guides and skip bin sizes please go to www.bookabin.co.nz .