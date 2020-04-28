Jumpstart Renovation Projects with Fit's Online Kitchen Series

For homeowners, a kitchen renovation project may seem like such a daunting task, especially when first time homeowners have no clue where to begin. The lack of knowledge can restrict them from making informed decisions as they begin the process, or interface with contractors.

To assist, the Fit NZ team has created a solution wherein homeowners can obtain support and guidance for the process of kitchen renovations. Fit NZ has produced and released an eight-part video series which aims to guide homeowners in making the right calls when it comes to implementing new kitchen solutions.

The series will provide insight on how to start the project as they team up with kitchen makers and designers at the beginning of their kitchen build or renovation project. It is a step-by-step course that lays out the pathway of what processes will go on in the project. The video has eight segments tackling these topics concisely and succinctly.

1. What Makes Homeowners Get the Ball Rolling?

2. Where to Start

3. How to Choose Project Partners

4. Preparing for the First Meeting

5. Kitchen Workflow & Layout

6. Kitchen & Cabinet Lighting

7. Ready to Press Go?

8. After Installation

The series stars Nicky Claridge, an experienced kitchen designer at NC Design in Christchurch. She will answer fundamental questions and provide clarity on important aspects of kitchen remodelling.

For Fit NZ, the goal is to provide a stepping-stone and help homeowners gain the confidence to make smart decisions. These video clips are only meant to assist homeowners and by no means serve as a substitute for professional advice and experience of industry experts.

The full series is now available to view on Fit’s website. To learn more, visit the Fit website at https://www.fit-nz.co.nz/.