Modern Power Solutions for the Modern Kitchen

Fit LTD, a company dedicated to providing New Zealand homes with smart home storage solutions, announce a new addition to their range of kitchen solutions.

The pop-up power outlet is a new product that makes a perfect addition to modern kitchens. Designed by Modern Power Solutions, the inventive outlet can be outfitted conveniently in one’s kitchen bench, kitchen island, or even meeting or board room tables. Equipped with USB charging and data outlets, the pop-up power outlet transforms kitchens into a space that serves as more than just a traditional dining area.

With the use of the pop-up outlet, families can easily turn their kitchens into a multi-functional space where kids can do their homework, and adults can accomplish personal tasks via their laptops.

Since multi-functional and entertainment spaces entail numerous gadgets that often need to be plugged in, the pop-up power outlet is a great resolution to meet the outlet demands within a household. They are accessible to use, and homeowners can neatly stow away the outlet when not needed.

The pop-up outlet ensures the safety of the family, as it meets all Australian and New Zealand safety requirements.

Fit prides themselves on this new advancement and partnership with Modern Power Solutions. As Fit continuously analyses customer trends, the company is determined to scout for products that answers to customers’ need for efficient spaces and modern solutions.

Fit now carries two models available for purchase. The Model V7BSSB requires a 82mm installation hole for best fit, and 280mm depth from the top surface. It comes with two outlets and two USB charging ports and features brushed stainless steel top, silver shell, and black outlets.

