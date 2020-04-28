Install Eco Doors & Windows' uPVC Windows This Winter

Eco Doors & Windows’ uPVC windows are recognised for their thermal efficiency, sound insulation and great value for money, and are ideal for helping keep your house warmer in winter and cooler in summer. Combining uPVC’s natural insulating properties with double-glazing means their windows achieve thermal insulation levels that far exceed even thermally broken aluminium – and at a very competitive price.

Why is uPVC a good material for window frames? uPVC is proven to offer excellent performance and durability, it is long lasting and requires very little maintenance making it the perfect material for your windows. For larger frame sections galvanised steel reinforcement is used to improve the strength and durability, and you can rest assured that even in the harshest weather conditions your windows will not warp, rot or rust due to the quality and nature of the uPVC.

Eco Doors & Windows’ uPVC tends to provide more benefits than aluminium and timber, and costs can vary depending on the quality and features of the windows but you can expect a much more affordable price by choosing a UPVC window.

The material tends to be so popular because it requires very little maintenance; other than cleaning in and around the frames a few times a year you can leave your windows to look after themselves. Unlike timber you will not see any signs of rot or weather damage due to the extremely durable nature of the material. UPVC is also great at providing sound insulation and studies show it can reduce outside noise by as much as 70%.

Finally, Eco Doors & Windows' uPVC windows are extremely energy efficient so installing them can really help to reduce heating costs and keep your property nice and warm. Due to its resilience, strength and robustness, uPVC is also very reliable when it comes to your home security.