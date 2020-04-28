Plume Vineyard Restaurant Follows COVID-19 Directives From Government

Plume Vineyard Restaurant, Plume Cafe and Plume Villas will all be closed until further notice in compliance with government directives regarding restaurants, cafes and accommodation providers. MBIE deputy chief executive Paul Stocks said all restaurants, cafés and bars must close all aspects of their operation, including delivery.

Earlier, the government had asked all bars, restaurants and cafes to close, and for takeaway services to follow suit when the alert system moved to level four last Wednesday at midnight.

Plume are following all directives to stay at home in this lockdown, and they say, “We are sure this must end sometime and WE WILL BE BACK SOON!

“In the meantime, stay safe, stay at home so that our country can get back to normal, soon”!

