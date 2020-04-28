Snap Printing Now Closed Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Along with all other non-essential businesses, Snap Printing is temporarily closed in keeping with the government’s instructions regarding the COVID-19 crisis. However, they will definitely be open for business as soon as the lockdown is eased to permit printing businesses to resume service.

At present, they are doing work for essential services and can get work prepared for instant action when lockdown is over, so people can still send files, ask for quotes etc, as emails are still being monitored.

Now is a good time to pause, and take stock of what Snap Printing is all about, starting with the fact that their printing services set the pace globally in design, working with the latest digital technology. Snap New Zealand is part of the largest printing services network in Australasia, and their Australasian Snaps service over 500,000 clients annually, and growing, printing more than a billion impressions a year.

Snap Australasia turns over more than $130 million per annum, and Snap is the most recognised print, design and website services brand in Australasia, beginning over 100 years ago and still growing!

Snap also offer an online marketing communications service, where customers can share key corporate reports on their website. Converted to ePublications, key corporate reports are added to your website to keep shareholders, clients and the media up to date and accurately informed.

As an ePublication, Snap can enhance your annual report or other important document with multimedia with video, music and flash animation, online forms for capturing data (e.g. request to join a mailing list) with links to related web pages and documents. They also conduct an internal search for fast tracking to pages of interest, and slideshows to bring your corporate messages alive.

