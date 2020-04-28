Quality Hotel Lincoln Green Open for Essential Workers

MBIE understand that many of those in the hospitality sector will be looking for further guidance during COVID-19 Level 4, as follows.

The Level 4 status means:

Non-essential businesses and services must close. Only essential businesses and services, as defined by the government, can stay open.

People are instructed to stay home, unless they are an essential worker, or need to obtain essential services.

Any entity that provides accommodation services for essential workers, isolation/quarantine, and emergency housing is considered an essential business and is encouraged to operate during this time.

For clarity, that includes the following types of accommodation for in-house guests (at all times no external guests are allowed access), and this includes the Quality Hotel Lincoln Green.

MBIE has provided guidelines the Hospitality and Accommodation Services are continuing to work hard to provide further clarity in this area, and will continue to keep people updated with information as it comes to hand. This information is designed to provide guidance to help you navigate these extraordinary times.

