Looking Back at Brooklyn Flowers' Happy Customers

During these difficult times when all non-essential businesses have had to shut down, due to the COVID-19 crisis, (although some might argue as to whether a flower delivery business is ‘non-essential!) it is nice to look back at testimonials, which are an extremely important part of the success of your business. On your relationship-building journey, which is lined with credibility and expertise, testimonials from loyal customers are a critical part of the presence of your business.

Here are just a few examples:

"Brooklyn Flowers' customer service is excellent and their flowers are stunning and beautifully presented. Thank you Brooklyn Flowers for always accommodating my delivery requests and for creating bouquets that are as beautiful to give as they are to receive." Kate Gifford

"Brooklyn Flowers are amazing, they reliably deliver beautiful fresh flowers every time with ease. Fantastic communication & speedy delivery times. Thank you so much! You guys are my go-to." Kelsey Keegan

"Hi there! I ordered a medium ‘pretty’ posy bag for delivery to my friend for her birthday on Saturday morning. I just wanted to say a huge thank you – they were stunning! Incredibly gorgeous bouquet and it was a very generous size, plus delivered spot on time. Thank you – much appreciated! I'll definitely come again!" Sophie Kalderimis

"Brooklyn Flowers is my absolute favourite and now most definitely my go to florist. The presentation of their flowers is utterly stunning. The team’s service is super friendly and incredibly efficient. Their beautiful arrangements are exceptional value for money and are perfect for all occasions." Fiona MacFadyen

