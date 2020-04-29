Ease Desk Tension with a Spa Ayurda Massage

With all the stress and anxiety connected with the Covid-19 Coronavirus, we are all probably feeling the results of spending too much time at our desks, and not allowing enough time for relaxation to ease desk tension. But while it may be tricky to step away from your desk for a quick break every hour or so, here are a few simple stress-busting moves you can try without even standing up.

Even if you have the latest posture-boosting ergonomic chair, sitting all day can play havoc with your back muscles. So every now and then, stretch it out to keep your spine supple. Your neck can hold a lot of tension at work, especially if you sit behind a computer all day, and neck tension can lead to headaches later in the day, which can spoil your evening. If you can’t afford the time to book in for a massage at Spa Ayurda, they advise you to try this simple stretch to release a tense neck.

Sit in a neutral position, with your shoulders and neck relaxed, your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your feet flat on the floor. Put your left hand gently on your head, then tilt your head towards your left shoulder. Use your hand to apply a little pressure, and you'll feel a stretch down the right side of your neck. Hold for a count of 10 at first (build up to a count of 30), then repeat on the other side. Do each stretch on each side twice whenever you feel the tension mounting up.

Spa Ayurda can offer a destressing Head, Neck and Shoulder massage voucher to assist with your desk tension, to be redeemed when we can all re-enter the world again. With the holistic science of Ayurveda, you can achieve total wellness and rejuvenation of the body, mind and spirit. You can let your soul unwind and embrace inner harmony in Spa Ayurda’s exclusive haven of peace and tranquillity, and for more information on massages Auckland, spa treatments Auckland and massage deals Auckland please go to www.spaayurda.co.nz .