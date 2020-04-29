The Idea Donkey Explain Why Video Marketing Can Capture a Wide Audience

One of the most important driving forces of using video in your content marketing is the fact that it can capture a very wide audience. The modern consumer wants to see the product in action, and it works on many levels, and this is why The Idea Donkey says it must be first among your marketing tactics.

Video marketing makes it so easy for consumers , and appeals to mobile users, and it gets rid of the need for drawn out reading, which quickly disengages the consumer. Video marketing can explain absolutely everything, and encourages social ‘shares’ to take place. Remember, most people are sharing an emotion, not really a fact-based video so the videos that you make need to be entertaining, fun and light.

Video also makes it easier to track results for marketers; a marketer can easily see how many times the video was watched, was it watched in full or did it stop somewhere before the video was over. There are also apps to help marketers track how their content is performing.

As The Idea Donkey explain, technology is constantly changing, making it easier to support video content, and because your video can be optimised for mobile consumption, it makes it easier for customers who are on the move to gain access to it. The number of ‘mobile customers’ is on the increase and as a business you want to be in front of them no matter where they are during their working days.

Great video marketing starts with great stories, and because videos are great for any occasion – there are so many ways video can be used, such as new products, demos and interviews with professionals.

The Video Donkey provides a full service video production service to their clients, so for more information on video content creation, marketing video production and corporate video production please go to http://www.ideadonkey.co.nz .