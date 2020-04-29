Canopy Cancer Care Support Crew There For You During the COVID-19 Crisis

Canopy Cancer Care’s Support Crew can help you or a loved one during isolation, and as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, thousands of Kiwis, especially the elderly and more vulnerable, may feel socially isolated and anxious. They may be worried about picking up bread and milk, organising meals from loved ones or getting their prescriptions. With Canopy’s Support Crew they’ve got an easy and free way to remotely co-ordinate that help.

Whilst Support Crew hasn’t been designed for this exact situation, anybody can use the platform, regardless of the reason they need help. Support Crew help by setting up a Support Page for a loved one in isolation, which can help make it easier to maintain social connection, communicate with family and friends, arrange meals and do the shopping or run errands.

Go to https://www.supportcrew.co/ and set up a page today so your friends and family can support you in a really practical way.

Should you have any questions about anything at all, just click on the Support Crew page of the website. Although Canopy are receiving a higher number of enquiries than usual, they will attempt to get back to you as soon as they possibly can, and for more information on oncologists Auckland, medical oncology and private cancer treatment please go to http://www.canopycancercare.co.nz .