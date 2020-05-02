BMC Law on Applying for a Dissolution of Marriage

The process of marriage dissolution is not always an easy one, and can vary a lot. Breaden McCardle Lawyers have thus provided easily understood and helpful information for couples looking for a simple separation at any time in the future.

How do I make a single application for a dissolution? What happens if I don’t know where the other person is? What if the other person doesn’t want a dissolution? How much does a divorce cost? These are common questions and uncertainties of those looking at applying for a marriage dissolution, and information which BMC Law provides freely.

Applying for a divorce (marriage dissolution) can be relatively simple, and can be done without needing a lawyer. The simplest and fastest way to get a divorce is by applying together with a joint application, which can usually be dealt with by the Family Court Registrar without a hearing or having to go to the court.

However, if applying for a divorce on your own is necessary, you will need to give copies of all documents to the other party, as well as filing them with the court. All divorces require a filing fee of $211.50, which does not include the cost of a lawyer should any party choose to get one.

The documents required for a dissolution include an application form, which should include details outlining financial and care arrangements made for any children, an affidavit proving you have been living apart for a minimum of two years, and an information sheet. These documents differ slightly depending if you are making a joint application or single application, and can all be found on BMC Law’s informative website.

