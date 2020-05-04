Kea Health Explains Why You Shouldn't Be Smoking During The Coronavirus Outbreak

If you have been waiting for the right time to quit smoking, there has never been a more appropriate time than now. In Kea Health’s recent release, they discuss the concerning effects the coronavirus has on the respiratory system. Kea Health makes it clear that becoming smoke-free and taking care of our health are two of the best things we do right now.

Why is smoking concerning during the coronavirus outbreak? Firstly, Kea Health mentions that if someone who smokes has the virus, there is a higher chance of spreading it to others via the second-hand smoke. Another concerning issue they elaborate on is that the coronavirus specifically attacks the respiratory system in our body and causes infection in the lungs.

The virus does this by causing inflammation and nerve irritation in the lungs and essentially compromises the flow of air that circulates through the body. They explain that difficulty breathing is a common symptom of the coronavirus and that those with weak immune systems, health issues, and impaired lung health, are the most vulnerable and at risk of contracting worse symptoms from the virus.

Kea Health explains that right now is the perfect time to quit smoking and start incorporating new healthy habits into our lives. This is because our regular routines and lifestyles have already been uprooted while in isolation. We can use this as an opportunity to start creating a new routine for ourselves for the better.

