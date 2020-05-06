Harnessing the Power of ACT and Mindfulness in Dealing with Anxiety and PTSD

On the fateful day of February 22, 2011, the CTV building in Madras Streets in Christchurch collapsed due to an earthquake. 115 people lost their lives that day and dozens of survivors were left with PTSD or form of anxiety due to the trauma left by the tragedy.

One of those said survivors is Andrew Winchester. Remarkably, he was able to exit the CTV building once it collapsed during the earthquake that shook the building down. His remarkable escape from the downfall did not leave him scarred for life. Instead, he was back to counselling just three weeks after his recovery.

He managed through it all using mindfulness techniques. Mindfulness was his personal way to cope with the event. Now with his own counselling company, Andrew Winchester yearns to share this method to other people struggling with stress and anxiety.

Andrew Winchester, the founder of Winchester Counselling is undoubtedly no stranger to anxiety and stress. As of 2019, he is the only NZ male counsellor with ICEEFT approval in assisting other counsellors towards being certified EFT therapists themselves.

He is also commonly known for his methods in relationship, anger, depression, and anxiety counselling. Christchurch residents who are struggling with PTSD and anxiety disorders are encouraged to take his counselling sessions that focus on evidence-based approaches.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy or ACT is one of the methods employed by Andrew in treating anxiety disorders and symptoms of stress. The ACT focuses on allowing people to open themselves up to unpleasant feelings while learning healthy coping mechanisms. The goal is to create a flexible mindset that allows them to deal with emotional upheaval rather than try to diminish their feelings entirely.

Mindfulness is also an effective strategy which Andrew himself, used to cope with his personal stressors. He first employed mindfulness techniques in 1986 during his studies and has now relied on it to help people afflicted with depression, anxiety, and stress.

