Disinfect and Sanitize Your Home and Business for Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the importance of home and office sanitization to the forefront of everyone’s mind. There is still a lot we don’t know and understand about the coronavirus.

The little we know has shown that the spread of COVID-19 between people happens in two ways. The first is a person-to-person transmission when people are in close contact (about 1-2 meters). This type of transmission occurs via respiratory droplets.

The second is from surface contact. When a person touches a surface, they may leave traces of the virus on the surface. There is ongoing research about how long the virus lasts on each surface. Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces are a useful measure for preventing viral transmission of COVID-19.

As we cautiously look forward to resuming normal life again, there are several things you can do to help keep your home or workplace sanitized and safe. As a minimum we recommend:

Misting to disinfect and sanitize Carpet and upholstery cleaning and sanitizing Pest Control

MISTING

Misting is an effective sanitization treatment that targets non-frequently cleaned areas and hard to reach places. The only product safe for all surfaces is an effective disinfectant used at a rate that gives a minimum of 0.05% ACTIVE Benzalkonium Chloride.

To achieve maximum efficacy (kill rate) the product must dwell WET on surfaces for at least 10 minutes. This time frame is similar to the requirement for sewage decontamination, due to the need for the positive charge of the disinfectant to penetrate and rupture the virus wall. A-Jet Services are one such company that only uses trusted residual biocides and EPA approved botanical disinfectants that are proven to be effective in disinfecting and sanitization.

CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY

Carpet and Upholstery are surfaces in our homes that we touch and interact with multiple times a day. Often overlooked because of their frequent use and ability to hide dirt, these items aren’t given as much thought. We highly recommend carpet and upholstery cleaning to ensure that these high contact areas are sanitized.

Our recommendation is a pre-spray treatment to lift dirt and bacteria, followed by an extraction clean using the latest technology in steam or hot water cleaning.

A-Jet Services use a solution that contains a proven and effective antimicrobial to ensure carpets and upholstery are hygienically cleaned. We can also apply a botanical antimicrobial solution after cleaning as an additional residual disinfectant.

PEST CONTROL

Significant pest infestations happen when buildings are closed or when regular sanitation services can’t be carried out. Left to their own devices, disease-carrying pests such as cockroaches, fleas, and rodents breed and multiply in startling numbers. We have seen evidence of this in the United Kingdom and America, where baiting programs have been intensified to control rodent invasions during recent nation-wide lockdowns.

That’s why it is so important to have a qualified technician carry out an inspection and carry out effective pest treatments to manage and eliminate infestations.

PRECAUTIONS AND ADDITIONAL MEASURES

Hire professionals who are equipped and have the knowledge to carry out cleaning and sanitization and make sure they follow the correct safety measures. When disinfecting surfaces, ensure that the person carrying out the work is wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Always remember to distinguish fact from fiction during this time. There is a large amount of information, whitepapers, and also misinformation and hearsay that is being shared through various media outlets regarding sanitization. There are also many people offering services that they aren’t qualified or experienced enough to carry out. Fact-checking what you hear is vital, as is making sure that the information is from reputable, trusted resources.

We all have a social responsibility to ensure our fragile healthcare system isn’t put at further risk through disease-carrying pests. A-Jet’s Operations Director has been lobbying this message in his role as President of the Pest Management Association of NZ (PMANZ), sharing information with the industry and wider public.

Most importantly, ensure that whomever you get to carry out sanitization services are qualified and experienced in the services they offer. You can view certified companies through the following links:

A-jet Services is a leading pest control and cleaning service provider with decades of experience in this field . All A-jet's technicians have the tools, knowledge, and necessary qualifications to carry out these services for you safely. Get in touch with them if you have any questions or to book in a service to disinfect and sanitize your home and business.