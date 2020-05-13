New Zealand Trails Sets High Bar Coping with Fiordland Floods

New Zealand Trails, among the most trusted companies offering New Zealand hiking tours of South Island, have coped admirably with the recent flooding in the Fiordlands. Their proactive and helpful approach has shone as an example to other New Zealand tourism companies by keeping New Zealand’s natural beauty accessible to visitors.

In early February, over a metre of heavy rainfall resulted in damaging flooding throughout Fiordland National Park, severely impacting local infrastructure from roads, bridges and rails to the area’s numerous hiking trails.

The damage posed more than a risk to New Zealand’s thriving tourism industry. It also threatened to prevent many visitors from enjoying the area’s natural wonder. Therefore, New Zealand Trails worked to develop, at no small cost to their business, new and innovative ways to bring paying customers to these beautiful destinations.

The changes New Zealand Trails made to their Fiordland tours helped many customers overcome the effects of the inclement weather and enjoy their trip. Trips to Milford Sound on their overnight boats were re-routed to Doubtful Sound. Day cruises to Milford Sound were replaced with flyovers. When the Milford Track and Routeburn Tracks were closed, they instead took hikers to the Kepler Track. Additionally, hikers scheduled to enjoy New Zealand Trails’ Pure South hiking tour in the Siberia Valley were taken by jetboat when the rivers become too high to land the bush planes.

With expert local guides, New Zealand Trials knew the perfect alternatives to help their customers move forward with adventures through the South Island’s most breath-taking vistas.

For more information regarding one of New Zealand Trails’ most popular South Island hiking tours, click here: https://newzealandtrails.com/short-south-island-adventure/