Vape Merchant Making Shopping Safe and Sterile During COVID-19 Level 3

Leading New Zealand vape device and eliquid retailer Vape Merchant is doubling down on health and safety as online orders surge during the country’s lockdown. Even at Alert Level 3, Vape Merchant’s quality, brand name vaping products like PHIX are available for purchase in store and online.

Vape Merchant takes the health and safety of their staff, customers, and communities very seriously, which is why all packaging surfaces are cleaned with antibacterial sanitiser spray. Due to high demand, their dedicated staff are working around the clock to carefully pack and deliver customer orders.

Hand sanitiser is applied regularly, and no online orders of vaping products are handled by more than one staff member, thus minimising the risk of transmission. In fact, Vape Merchant’s sanitation measures are so stringent that even a single cough or sneeze halts all order packaging until a full sanitary clean of the shipping area can be completed. New product and packaging will then be used to fulfil the order. Vape Merchant is sparing no expense and cutting no corners in their commitment to flatten the curve and keep their customers safe.

At Alert Level 3, Vape Merchant’s stores are now open Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm and Sat-Sun: 10am-4pm. Customers can purchase at the front door or shop online and choose Click & Collect their order in store. Online shopping with delivery to your home is available for those who are unable to visit the stores. Please keep in mind that Vape Merchant is abiding by customer traffic recording, as recommended by the New Zealand government.

To learn more about Vape Merchant’s store locations or to shop online, click here: https://www.vapemerchant.nz/