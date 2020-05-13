Paulmoney HiFI Remains Committed to DeliveringStereo Equipment During Self-Isolation

One of New Zealand’s most trusted names in home theatre & Hifi Stereo equipment,

Paulmoney HiFi is committed to delivering the same standard of helpful, friendly service

and name-brand equipment during New Zealand’s Coronavirus lockdown.

Due to New Zealand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Paulmoney HiFi, as a non-

essential service, will be closing their physical store location at 83 View Road in Mt Eden

from Thursday, 26th March temporarily. However, their top home stereo experts will

remain available via phone to answer questions, and orders are still available through the

www.paulmoney.co.nz website.

Kiwis spending more time at home due to self-isolation or work-from-home conditions

may soon find themselves yearning for higher quality audio & video equipment to

prevent cabin fever and stay focused on work tasks.



Those interested are invited to explore the Paulmoney HiFi online store for quality

speakers, headphones, and other premium stereo equipment. Online sales are still

available for stock on hand, and free delivery is available within New Zealand. Some

deliveries are even available next day.



With some of the most recognisable names in the world of home theatre, Paulmoney HiFi

has a wide range of audio solutions perfect for any home. With dozens of the biggest

international audio brands, Paulmoney HiFi offers something for everyone, and they look

forward to continuing their friendly, helpful service through this difficult time.

For enquiries regarding available home audio & video stock, feel free to email John Tom

at

john@paulmoneyhifi.com or phone 021949849 anytime.

For more information about Paulmoney HiFi’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, click

here:https://paulmoney.co.nz

