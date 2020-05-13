Eurotray Roll Cap from Dimond Roofing

With shadowed elegance, this simple but stylish profile can be formed from steel based materials as well as copper and zinc. Creating a slightly softer finish and a larger shadow effect than Eurotray Roll Cap.

Photovoltaic laminates (PVL’s) can be installed on to this profile at an additional cost when the cladding is completed and other trade have finished or it can be installed at a later date. Laminates are 348mm wide and available in 5.910mm and 2.585mm lengths. Lead time of 16 weeks. Laminates cannot be installed on raking sections of roofs.

Consult with Dimond Roofing 0800 DIMOND (0800 346 663) for further information.

Oil Canning is the visible waviness in the flat areas of metal roofing and walling. Oil canning produces an aesthetic effect inherent in standing seam tray profiles and profiles/flashings with wide flat elements. It does not cause detriment to product performance.

Oil canning can occur during the forming and installation processes and during thermal expansion of the roof sheeting during its life cycle. The effect can be more or less pronounced depending on differing light and sun angle conditions and the coating gloss levels.

For fully supported standing seam tray profiles, oil canning can be reduced by the use of backer rods under the tray and/or the use of vented roof underlay.

There are several options to reduce the oil canning effect in profiles/flashing, including increasing the thickness of the material, include the use of swages in wide flat elements and limiting flat eements to less than 150mm width.

For more information on tray roofing, metal roofing, metal cladding and architectural roofing please go to https://www.dimond.co.nz .