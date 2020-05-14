BUILDING
Who is Craft Construction Group?
Thursday 14 May 2020, 10:15PM
By
Jobinson Journal Markets
AUCKLAND
Recently, I have found myself searching the web aimlessly, looking for ideal concepts for my 19th century villa.
Whilst searching around Facebook, pinterest and those visual websites, I noticed Craft Construction
Group (CCG) popped up with a man called Ben Holdich. So I thought, why not just sent him a message and see if he could help me at all. Whilst waiting for a response I noticed they are heavily active across all ot their networking platforms. Not only have I been messaged back within minutes, but their website is very professional and a great read.
I have found the following :
"CCG are a
family owned group,
operating in Auckland.
We offer all forms of
Architecture, Designs,
Building, Renovations
and Specialist Services
through our impressive
portfolio of companies.
We work cohesively with
you to bring your vision
to life, whether it's with
one of specialist companies
or as an integrated end
to end group solution.
What sets us apart is our
"will - do" partnership
approach. This enables us
to understand what you
really want and to provide
the best quality service. "
I encourage you to have a read.
Www.craftgroup.co.nz or call 0800 4 CRAFT and ask for Ben