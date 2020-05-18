Re:Vision Have Reopened To Serve You Again & Following Government Guidelines re COVID-19 Pandemic

Re:Vision would like to assure their patients that they are following Government guidelines in respect of hygiene, PPC etc. now that they have reopened, following the Level 4 Lockdown during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Following approval from the Ministry of Health and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists, all ophthalmologists now have the green light to return to serving their patients in a safe and appropriate way. This came into operation on the 28th April, includes all elective surgery (cataract, laser vision correction, etc) and consultations. However, Re:Vision do still encourage their 70+yr old patients to defer any non-urgent appointment until they are in Level 2 or beyond.

‍ Now, more than ever, Dr Trevor Gray, Dr Mo Ziaei and the team at Re:Vision are going above and beyond to ensure a safe COVID-19-free environment, which you can see from their safety checklist below:

‍ • No COVID-19 patient was treated at the clinic before lockdown

• They have not seen any patients at Re:Vision during lockdown, so they re-open ‘clean’

• There has been no COVID-19 illness amongst the Re:Vision team

• Their staff will all wear facemasks and theatre scrubs

• All patients will be issued a new facemask if they do not arrive wearing one

• Patients may choose to wait in their car until their appointment time

• All patients/visitors will sanitise their hands upon entry and departure

• New clear Perspex protective shields have been installed on all instruments and at reception desks

• All normal health screening protocols of course

The team at Re:Vision have long been working on practices and principles to help support optometry practices across New Zealand, and have ordered hundreds of universal-fit large Perspex slit-lamp shields that they are offering free to optometrists.

They also have an easy free CPD with their new e-learning platform, and since they launched it 2 weeks ago, optometrists have already completed more than 300 course modules. You can use their easy free login here: https://re-vision-e-learning.teachable.com .

There are currently 6.1 CPD points available, with new added topics every week, so for more information on lasik eye surgery, implantable contact lens and intraocular lens please go to https://www.revision.co.nz .