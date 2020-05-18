The Wardrobe Company Hit the Ground Running!

The production and installation teams at The Wardrobe Company (www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz ) have hit the ground running this week! Having been closeted in their bubbles for the past five weeks they’re raring to go, and are now happily immersed in the manufacture and installation of the high quality bespoke wardrobe systems the company is renowned for.

Naturally both teams will be adhering very strictly to the health and safety guidelines provided by the government’s health authorities, both within the company premises and at the homes of their clients.

Whilst The Wardrobe Company’s showroom cannot currently be accessed by their clients it is still possible to obtain a comprehensive view of the company’s product range via their website: www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz .

Once the country moves to Alert level 2 and a degree of face-to-face interaction becomes possible again, their sales and design consultants will be able to meet clients either at the showroom or in their homes.

Meanwhile though, those team members are continuing to work from home and are very happy to receive plans and/or measurements, take telephone calls (0800 CLOSET) or emailed enquiries (sales@thewardrobecompany.co.nz ) and/or to discuss clients’ requirements by the likes of Facetime phone calls or Zoom.

The Wardrobe Company has been providing support to all its valued team members throughout the five weeks of lockdown and continues to do so. As a leading supplier of custom-made wardrobe and storage systems for close to thirty years the company is well placed to continue supplying the best in service and products to those building and renovating their homes.

