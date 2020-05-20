Contactless Pickup Available Now At Eunice Taylor

With the restrictions placed on businesses during Level 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown, Eunice Taylor has been closed. However, with the advent of Level 3, they have now officially reopened. Their office, warehouse and manufacturing staff are back, and they are continuing the production of orders.

At their reopening, Eunice Taylor have put in place some changes, following the Government directive, and would like to inform their customers that there will be no face-to-face contact with them coming to the premises. Boxes, packages, lamps or lampshades can be left inside the door, with clear name and contact details for the Eunice Taylor team to respond to.

They have also placed a register on the entrance console for visitors to fill out for contact tracing purposes, and there will naturally be hand sanitizer available to use.

They also wish to ensure that if you are planning to go and drop off or collect something, that you call or email ahead of arrival so that they are prepared to either expect a delivery of goods or to give them time to organise your order for contactless pick up.

Eunice Taylor are open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and they wish to let you know that your understanding is much appreciated.

“Please stay safe in your bubbles or while on your ventures to the outside world.

From the Eunice Taylor Team.”

