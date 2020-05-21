Great Advice From Residents of Settlers Lifestyle Village in Albany

Just a drop in the bucket of life. “What advice would you give to your younger self,” is a question often asked of those of a certain age, and often the wisdom that comes with time spent on our beautiful planet elicits some good advice.

With that in mind we asked residents of Settlers Lifestyle Village, the sought-after retirement village in Albany on the North Shore of Auckland, what advice they might have for other people going through adversity, particularly during the difficulties inherent in a Covid-19 world.

Five residents at Settlers were most forthcoming and their succinct response can be found on the website www.settlersalbany.co.nz . “Time is a good teacher. This will soon pass,” commented John Wakelin, a resident in his early eighties. Diminutive Precious McKenzie MBE, the former weightlifter who won Commonwealth titles representing both England and New Zealand, answered the question in typical optimistic fashion, “Occupy yourself and do it with a smile,” was his advice.

“Set goals – short term, medium term, long term,” said Kingsley Nichols. “Even the bad times will only last a short time. It won’t last forever. It’s just a drop in the bucket of life!”

Fellow resident, Len Woodward advised, “To cope well you have to learn to deal with disappointments, take something positive from them and take it in a different direction. A load shared is a load halved.”

Ex nurse Philippa Zinc had a more local view. “There are five million of us and we should all look after each other, which we all seem to be doing, and we will continue to – because Kiwis do that sort of thing.”

