CodeBlue Talk About Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how you operate and deliver value to customers. It's also a cultural change that requires organisations to continually challenge the status quo, experiment, and get comfortable with failure.

Digital transformation is imperative for all businesses, from the small to the enterprise. That message comes through loud and clear from seemingly every keynote, panel discussion, article, or study related to how businesses can remain competitive and relevant, as the world becomes increasingly digital. What's not clear to many business leaders is what digital transformation means. Is it just a catchy way to say moving to the cloud? What are the specific steps we need to take? Do we need to design new jobs to help us create a framework for digital transformation, or hire a consulting service? What parts of our business strategy need to change? Is it really worth it?

Because technology plays a critical role in an organisation's' ability to evolve with the market and continually increase value to customers, CIOs play a key role in digital transformation. Because digital transformation will look different for every company, it can be hard to pinpoint a definition that applies to all. However, in general terms, we define digital transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers.

Organisations are at different places in the digital transformation journey, of course. But speed has become a business imperative for all. IT leaders face pressure to show that digital initiatives continue to translate to increased agility and speed for the entire organization.

CodeBlue has the capability to deliver highly effective IT Services and IT Support tailored to your organisation, and they say, “We believe it’s no longer enough just to give our customers ‘IT That Works’. Our goal is to deliver IT Services that ‘Work To Make Your Business Better’”, so for more information on cyber security NZ, IT consultants Auckland and data backup please go to https://codeblue.co.nz .