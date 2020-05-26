Exciting New Winter Clothing Available at Backdoor

With the imminent re-opening of Backdoor, hopefully when we get to Level 2 of the government’s lockdown due to COVID-19, they are getting ready for a tide of people coming into the shop to buy the fabulous new winter clothing labels now available, including RPM and a new brand, Thrills.

Wetsuits will be in hot demand as winter temperatures start to make a difference to your morning surf, so go online at www.backdoor.co.nz today to get in first to order their new winter wetsuits from Rip Curl, Vissla and Billabong.

Next up, take a look at their great bargain of two for $100 fleece hoodies, again an essential for the approaching winter chills.

Hopefully, all of Backdoor’s stores will be open again when they are given the green light, but in the meantime they are now shipping all orders of their full range

Finally, a good idea if you still don’t want to go out, is to go online to Backdoor’s website and order and pay for an E-Gift Card to send to someone for a birthday treat, and for more information on Channel Islands surfboards, rip curl wetsuits and surfboard designs please go to https://www.backdoor.co.nz .