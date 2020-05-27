All Your PPE Products Under One Roof at All Round Safety

All Round Safety supplies safety equipment to many essential services, such as food production, frontline emergency service workers, construction workers and the health sector. As such it is vital that they continue to operate as best they can by ensuring the necessary product gets to these essential users. They will continue to remain open during the Level 2 period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

All Round Safety are a privately owned New Zealand company and have been operating in New Zealand since 2010. They aim to be competitive and are committed to servicing your requirements. They are dedicated in providing quality, affordable PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and Safety Equipment to ensure all our customers and their employees make it home safe to their families.

All-Round Safety operates nationwide through their online web store, selling to the public and service trade and B2B customers. As they say, “Your safety is important to us and our commitment is to find cost effective solutions for your business to ensure the safety of your employees. Our National Sales Representative is available to discuss your safety requirements”.

All Round Safety’s reduced overheads, fast effective service and efficiencies through smart distribution make them price competitive when compared to other independent and multi-national safety providers. They aim to provide world class customer service, order fulfilment, accuracy and to deliver quality products on time.

They work alongside reputable suppliers and manufacturers that have extensive experience in worldwide sourcing and manufacturing, and the products they source will meet or exceed the requirements of AS/NZS Australian and New Zealand standards and/or the European CE and International Standards where applicable. Their suppliers have developed strong and successful partnerships with many respected safety specialists recognised worldwide for innovation, market leading technology and quality.

As they say, “We aim to be competitive and are committed to servicing your requirements. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, please call us and we'll try and source the product for you” and for more information on PPE equipment and protective clothing please go to https://www.allroundsafety.co.nz/category/189423