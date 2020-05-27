Plan For a Future Treat at Plume Vineyard Restaurant

Kiwis have been very patient and responsible over the seven week Level 4 lockdown, and this patience is possibly being stretched during the Level 3 period, as we all look forward to a bit more freedom in Level 2. During this long wait, it is understandable that we have missed our favourite restaurant or country getaway, so it has made the lockdown slightly more bearable by allowing ourselves to imagine going to a beautiful restaurant and wine-tasting venue when we are finally permitted to enjoy it.

For everyone who has enjoyed Plume Vineyard Restaurant in the past, it is easy to plan in your head for a future treat at the restaurant, enjoying a wine-tasting and staying at Plume Villas. The villas are set amongst the carefully planted and manicured gardens of the Plume Estate and range from one to three bedrooms, all equipped with king size beds, ensuite bathrooms, SkyTV and Netflix, the perfect ‘fix’ for a weekend away.

Plume’s stunning vineyard restaurant is situated in the spectacular grape-growing region of Matakana, just north of Auckland, offering glorious 180-degree views of vineyards, fields, valleys and mountains. As one of the finest Matakana restaurants on offer, Plume strives to make sure every guest who walks through their doors has an wonderful sensory experience.

Plume offers both indoor and outdoor patio dining, so you can relax and enjoy the view from the warm interiors on brisk days, or sit out in the sunshine and breathe in the countryside air during the summer. The menu is seasonal and is a celebration of New Zealand’s culturally diverse dining scene, complemented by fresh, local produce. As a vineyard restaurant, the wine list comes from their very own backyard, courtesy of Runner Duck Estate.

A wine-tasting will give you the opportunity to taste Plume's French, Italian and Spanish inspired reds and whites and rose at their Cellar Door. The Italian inspired vineyard adjoins the restaurant, while all the other grapes come from their main vineyard which is about four kilometres away from the restaurant.