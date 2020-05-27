Anthem Homes Offer Tips to Avoid Unnecessary Costs Along Your New Build Journey

Buying a new construction home isn’t cheap. In general, buying a home is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, investments you’ll ever make, and when you have the option to build a home with every aspect customised to your liking, things add up fast. There are a lot of pros and cons to building new construction, but one major pro is control over the final cost. You’re still going to be spending a lot of money, but if you’re smart about it, you can build your dream home and keep it within (or even under!) your budget.

Before you even meet with the builder you should be checking in with a financial advisor to find out how much you can afford to spend. As with any new home purchase, it’s awfully easy to spend more than you intended to. That’s why it’s important to know not just how much you want to spend, but how much you can. Once you have that number, think of it as written in stone, and don’t go over it – no matter how tempting.

Before you sign off on your final price, make sure to get a template of all of your decisions and actually read through it. You’ll be able to see exactly where each dollar is going, and you may realise that some choices you made early on in the process no longer seem so necessary. This is likely something your builder will require you to do anyway, but it’s important to really take the time to read through it.

Make sure to keep an open line of communication with your builder and make sure that he knows what your priorities are when it comes to your build. Let them know what’s important, and seek their input when you’re trying to find ways to save. They have done this many times before and will be able to clue you in to ways to save on your build.

