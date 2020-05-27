The Vines at Bethlehem Lifestyle Retirement Village Responds to Current Restrictions

As government restrictions continue to loosen throughout Level 2 in New Zealand, retirement villages in NZ must be especially careful. This is because a key cluster in New Zealand has been linked to a rest home.

The Vines at Bethlehem understands the importance of safety and transparency, and so they have made a statement on the current circumstances.

Because there is a spectrum of specialities involved in New Zealand’s range of retirement options, the risks are actually different between different facilities. As The Vines at Bethlehem is a lifestyle retirement village, it has less focus on medical assistance and rest care.

This is an advantage to residents during this time, as few people on site are required to access communal areas in the village, making independent distancing much easier. Each villa is designed with the intent to support an independent lifestyle, and this means The Vines at Bethlehem has had a much easier path when separating residents.

The Vines at Bethlehem has stated that they’re proud to be able to offer a safe haven that residents can still treat as their home during this crisis. What’s more, the village’s on-site team has been able to assist in supporting distanced living, by delivering groceries, organising urgent maintenance requests, and more.

Independent villas inside the village provide the space to live freely, but are balanced by the community’s network of support, and the village’s overall security.

During Level 2, The Vines at Bethlehem's showhome is still open, but viewings are only available at this stage via private appointment.