City Sales Anticipate a Positive Start to Their May Auctions

With the advent of the COVID-19 lockdown which was instituted by the government in March, vendors were forced to observe the Level 4 lockdown, along with everyone else. However, Level 3 means that City Sales can begin auctions again on Wednesday 6th May, and are feeling very positive due to observation of their vendors’ confidence.

City Sales’ agents have also observed that their sellers are very confident in entrusting them to market and sell their properties under Level 3, as they know that the City Sales staff are handpicked for their high professional standards as well as their enthusiasm and interest in selling their properties.

Vendor confidence is also due to the fact that City Sales have special technology which allows them to auction properties online and using other methods to ensure social distancing. Regarding auctions, prospective buyers may watch, bid and buy live online or via telephone with their sales representative.

Currently the City Sales auction room is still open, and they have plenty of space. However, they strongly suggest any visitors observe social distancing when present. Buyers and their representatives can also watch, bid and buy via the Gavl App. Similarly, all City Sales’ auctions are streamed live online, so you can watch from anywhere in the world with internet access. If you are going to be bidding online you must register beforehand, so talk with your sales representative regarding this.

