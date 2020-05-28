Bookabin NZ Bouncing Back From Flat Period During the Level 4 Lockdown for COVID-19

Bookabin NZ had an understandable downturn during the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown period, but they have now noticed that because people have been forced to spend more time at home, they have been taking more notice of their properties.

This is apparently the case all over the globe, as we all use our enforced spare time in a practical and positive manner, which seems to have involved what every good Kiwi is good at, small DIY jobs, renovations, shed clean-outs and gardening jobs.

With holidays being pretty much wiped out this year, it doesn’t look as though that winter trip to Fiji is on any time soon, so our holiday savings are more likely to be diverted to being spent on home improvements.

Bookabin NZ have some good ideas about planning out all your projects to ensure you include a suitable budget to dispose of your waste, whether it’s from renovations or garden waste, and they say the identification of your waste type is normally fairly straight forward. However there is a simple guide as to what you can and can’t place in a skip on the website. The waste type affects the price of skip services so it is important to choose the right one for your requirement; if prohibited waste is disposed of in the skip additional disposal charges will apply.

Using the Bookabin NZ website to hire a skip bin will save you valuable time and money, as you don't have to contact multiple skip hire suppliers individually, or use other nationwide skip hire business sites that only have one skip hire supplier in your area.

All you need to do is enter your skip hire requirements and their state-of-the-art website will search all of the local skip bin hire suppliers from their database to get you the best skip hire prices.