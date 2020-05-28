The Sheer Speed of ListWise Makes Them the Leading Email List Cleaner

ListWise’s technical team have been working on the back-end and technical logic of ListWise over the summer, with the result that ListWise is now faster than ever before.

ListWise has always been the most accurate email list cleaning tool on the planet but has never been the fastest, so their accuracy and speed will now make them the leading email list cleaner overall.

To any successful email marketer, an email list-cleaning engine is key. ListWise is the world’s simplest (and now the fastest) email list-cleaning solution, adding value to email marketers across the globe. Through analysing the results of hundreds of millions of email addresses, ListWise is designed to be more powerful than ever.

In email marketing today, the work of email list-cleaning software helps prevent spam traps, the duplication of emails, typo fixing, and bounce-backs. ListWise fixes these faults, and so much more. It’s due to this reason that ListWise is considered to be the secret weapon behind every successful email marketer, separating the wheat from the chaff. Due to its simplicity, power and brilliance, the benefits of ListWise to any email marketer are vast.

For instance, it’s common for people to make simple typos when opting-in via a web form on a website. However, this small typo can lead to quite a major disaster. For most common typos, ListWise automatically fixes them for you.

Similarly, bulk email lists contain a lot of generic and no-reply email addresses hidden among the good ones. ListWise automatically moves these dead-end email addresses to a separate list so you can still email to the generic ones if you want to.

Finally, ListWise is a mind-numblingly simple tool that intelligently cleans your list, gets rid of duplicates and potential bounces, and gives you a clean, fresh list that you can then use for your email marketing efforts, so for more information on email validation service, free email software and checking emails online please go to https://www.listwisehq.com .