Spa Ayurda Talk About Improving Your Sleep Quality During The COVID-19 Pandemic

As we adjust to stay-at-home orders and try to remain healthy in a time of COVID-19, focusing on sleeping well offers tremendous benefits. As they explain at Spa Ayurda, sleep is critical to physical health and effective functioning of the immune system. It’s also a key promoter of emotional wellness and mental health, helping to beat back stress, depression, and anxiety.

Sleep disorders cause significant individual and societal burdens and form a serious public health problem. Many people find falling asleep difficult thanks to staying up on their gadgets; in other cases, there is a challenge maintaining sleep. Lack of sleep affects personal social relationships, work output, school productivity and overall decision-making, and screens, digital technology and the need to be connected electronically 24/7 cost many people to sleep 2-3 hours less than the minimum required amount.

COVID-19 and anxiety surrounding it can have a negative impact on an individual’s sleep pattern. The constant refreshing of social feeds contributes to a disturbed sleep pattern, worsening our ability to cope with this anxiety.

Spa Ayurda say that doing the same thing each night allows you to ‘train’ your body and mind to relax as it learns a conditioned response to relax into sleep. This routine should start at least 30 minutes (but ideally an hour) before you go to bed. This may start with turning off the TV and screens and may include reading, taking a shower or bath, and turning down the lights. Whatever you do, do the same thing at the same time each night, and your body’s circadian rhythms will do the rest.

Finally, and very importantly, sleep helps us fight off infection. When sleep is of poor quality it can impair our immune response. In addition, poor sleep might result in 'flare-ups' of other chronic illness/diseases. Sleep is involved in the regulation of immune cells, that is cells that fight off infection, and people who are sleep deprived have increased risk of contracting a virus when exposed to it.

