Endless Metals Onehunga Want to make a 'Material' Difference in Recycling

The goal of Endless Metals in Onehunga is to play a leading role in a world without wastefulness by making a material difference in the way we recycle. They believe that all metals are precious and should never be just used and discarded, and say that metal is endlessly recyclable and doesn’t lose any of its properties. This means that there is no good reason for scrap metal to end up in a landfill.

They are also committed to the enrichment of their customers and communities, and to meaningfully contribute to the betterment of the environment. They pride themselves on being a business that is easy to deal with, and they are passionate about creating positive outcomes for their customers.

This month, as part of their overall metal recycling service, we look at their drop off services. The drop off service is there for you to respectfully manage any metal that you no longer have beneficial use for. Endless Metals Onehunga will accept delivery of almost all metal items, no matter how big or small, and will do everything they can to make recycling your metal a positive experience. They not only focus on paying you top prices, but also on giving you the best service in the industry.

You can speak to their friendly team about offloading your vehicle at one of their convenient undercover locations, who will weigh and pay for your goods on site. Their scales are independently certified to ensure all weighing is accurate and that you get paid fairly for your metal.

Last year the Endless Metals group were proud to be the winner of the Westpac Auckland Business Awards’ Excellence in Strategy & Planning 2019, say, “Let us help you to maximise the value of your scrap metal, while minimising your environmental impact”, so for more information on scrap metal South Auckland, demolition yards Onehunga and scrap metal recycling please go to https://www.endlessmetals.co.nz .