Bathrooms in Auckland Provide a DeLuxe Package For Your Bathroom Renovation

One of the things that came out of the COVID-19 lockdown was that people had much more time to notice things in their home, and have proceeded after lockdown with considerable renovations. The bathroom is often overlooked or not given much importance, so now is a good time to give your old bathroom a good makeover.

The bathroom should be designed properly and must have all the important components for the benefit of everyone living and visiting the house. In order for one to have an ideal bathroom, a lot of factors should be considered, and that is where Bathrooms in Auckland come in.

Bathrooms in Auckland have several packages to choose from, and the most luxurious is their Deluxe package. They will create a beautiful yet practical bathroom, designed to perfect the bathing experience and deliver exactly what you desire. The fittings are high quality and selected for their modern yet classic lines that will look great in any bathroom.

Simple, minimalist lines and curved edges are perfectly suited to many styles of bathrooms, and you can create a luxurious hotel feel at home, choosing from a range of upgraded vanities with a selection of different tops, from single bowl to double bowl. You can add extra storage with side cabinets or built in mirror cabinets or choose to include a feature mirror, and include the wow factor with a free standing bath.

Bathrooms in Auckland’s services include removing your existing bathroom, including the removal of all rubbish from your property, and lining the bathroom walls and ceiling. They will also plaster and paint the walls, ceilings, doors and woodwork, and supply and install electrical, according to the package chosen, or customised proposal.

Variations to price may occur where fixtures are completely relocated, concrete cutting is required or where extensive building work is required.