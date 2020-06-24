Eco Doors & Windows Explain You Can Keep the Same Look as Your Timber Joinery Without the Maintenance

New Zealanders are keen to keep up with the latest trends in building and renovating their homes, and are known to be well informed on all the latest products, including uPVC joinery. uPVC is a relatively new product in the New Zealand market, and as a result, not everyone knows what it does and how it does it. What most people do know about it is often incorrect, such as it doesn’t blend in well with older New Zealand architecture.

Here Eco Doors & Windows explain how you can keep the same look as your timber joinery but without the maintenance, warping, painting etc. The oldest house Eco Doors & Windows has installed uPVC in was an 1880s villa in Thorndon, and it blends right in to the style of the home. This is because of two factors – the colour and the design. Their standard colour for uPVC doors and windows is Traffic White, a deeper colour than pure white. The bevel of the joinery is also very similar to the bevel on timber joinery. They then design the windows to match the look of any era of home found in Wellington, and make all finishing details around the uPVC window to match.

Similarly, condensation is a common problem in New Zealand homes due to our climate and historical style of building. However, uPVC joinery hugely reduces the amount of condensation on your windows. This is primarily because uPVC is not conductive, unlike aluminium (which as a metal is inherently heat conductive). So, the frames on uPVC joinery are always room temperature, meaning warm air is staying warm, rather than hitting a cold frame and turning into condensation.

With Eco Doors & Windows’ windows, you won’t get condensation on the frames. When combined with good ventilation, condensation on the glass can also be minimise. Having uPVC joinery in your home will also reduce heat costs and wastage. It’s the most thermally efficient joinery on the market, meaning heat isn’t escaping out of the windows, so for more information on please go to https://ecowindows.nz .