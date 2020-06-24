Primecare Dental Talk About the Importance of Six Monthly Dental Check-ups & Cleans

If there is one thing that is taught (or at least should be taught) to dental patients at a young age, it’s the importance of visiting the dental practice every six months for a check-up. To those in the dental industry, it seems like such common sense, as periodic exams are necessary for tracking patients’ oral health. However, we also know that visiting the dentist is not always at the top of a patient’s mind.

Though brushing your teeth twice a day is great, it may lead you to think you don’t really need to see a dentist, so here Primecare Dental run through some basics on visiting a dental hygienist – why it’s important, and how often you should go.

Dental hygienists are trained to work alongside a dentist in providing oral health care. Though dental hygienists and dentists work together, their services may vary. Dentists can diagnose any kind of oral disease, advise a treatment plan, and perform any necessary dental work. On the other hand, dental hygienists are more focused on preventive dental health and treating gum disease. They are responsible for cleaning your teeth and educating you on how to improve your overall oral health.

However, dental hygienists are the first line of defence against oral health diseases that can cause serious health issues in the long run. Researchers have discovered that gum disease is closely associated with health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

If you have excellent dental health and have no history of gum disease, you should visit your dental hygienist every six months. When you have fillings, crowns, or a history of dental disease, you should visit every four months. If you are susceptible to gum disease caused by different factors (pregnancy, have crowns, bridges, or dentures) you should see your dental hygienist every two to three months.

NB: As a reminder, Primecare Dental does not offer dental hygienist services; they are a medical dentist practice. Their dentists perform professional hygiene work, so for more information on gum disease treatment, dental implants Auckland and root canal specialists Auckland please go to http://primecaredental.co.nz .